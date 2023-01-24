Team India climb to the top of ICC ODI Rankings after mauling New Zealand 3-0

Indore, Jan 24: The Indian Cricket Team defeated New Zealand by a big 90-run margin in the third and final ODI here at Holkar Stadium and clean swept the three-match series.

It was yet another clinical effort from the Indians on a ground which is a good hunting ground for the batters and restricted the visitors to 295 in the run chase of 386 and won by 90 runs.

It is the second consecutive ODI series whitewash by the Men in Blue, who once again showcased their dominance at home in the bilateral series.

The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the first ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad by 12 runs, while their seamers helped them to an eight-wicket win at Raipur in the second game.

A win in the third ODI has propelled them to the summit of the latest ICC ODI Rankings. England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand's loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to the fourth spot.

Prior to this game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

But the latest result means that the Men In Blue are now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia moved up into third place with 112 rating points. New Zealand have 111 rating points.

If England manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they'll displace India as the table toppers in the Men's ODI rankings.

ICC ODI Team Rankings

Position Team Rating 1 India 114 2 England 113 3 Australia 112 4 New Zealand 111 5 Pakistan 106 6 South Africa 100 7 Bangladesh 95 8 Sri Lanka 88 9 Afghanistan 71 10 West Indies 71

Team India beat New Zealand by 90 runs in Indore

Captain Rohit Sharma and in-form young batter Shubman Gill slammed imperious centuries and laid the foundation for a big total. The duo - who have been in good form - shared an opening stand of 212.

It seemed the hosts would post their biggest-ever total in the 50-overs format and surpass 418. But the middle-order collapse and some quality bowling from Blackcaps after the departure of Indian openers ensured the hosts could only manage to post 385 for the loss of 9 wickets.

New Zealand were also off to a flying start despite losing opener Finn Allen early. Devon Conway smashed a 100-ball 138 and kept his team in the hunt.

The southpaw couldn't find support from the other end as he kept losing partners from the other end as Henry Nicholls (42) was the second-highest scorer for his team. NZ were bundled out for 295 in 41.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) and Shardul Thakur (3/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India.