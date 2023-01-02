Team India get new kit sponsors in Killer Jeans as MPL pulls out of deal prematurely

Mumbai, Jan 2: The Indian Cricket Team is going to have a new kit sponsor with the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday (January 3).

After their current sponsor Mobile Premier League (MPL) pulled out of the deal, the Indian clothing brand Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent company of Killer Jeans, will now have its logo on their jerseys.

An image of the new logo on the Indian Cricket Team's jersey was spotted in the image shared by India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's latest social media post.

New kit sponsors for Team India

On the eve of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Chahal shared an image with his fellow teammates from the pre-match shoots.

The image was captioned, "Fantastic five 😎. All set for the T20I series

#TeamIndia | #INDvSL." In the image, Chahal is accompanied by pacers Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MPL's contract with the BCCI was till December 31st, 2023, but the mobile gaming company decided to pull out early. The BCCI requested MPL to extend their contract till 31st March 2023, but they did not comply. Now, the Killer Jeans will officially be their kit sponsor till the end of this year.

Advertisement

As per a report by news agency PTI, the BCCI release claimed, "BCCI received an email communication from MPL sports on 2.12.2022 seeking a complete assignment (team + merchandising) at full value to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, a fashion wear brand, for the period from 1.12.2023 to 31.12.2023."

"With the upcoming back-to-back home series and the women's away calendar, it was suggested that the current arrangement should not be hampered as it involves performance gear for the national teams. We have asked MPL sports to continue the association at least until 31.3.2023 or look for a partial assignment that would involve only the right chest logo but not the kit manufacturing agreement," the note further stated.