Team Indias jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 unveiled; check out the features

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (September 18) unveiled Indian Cricket Team's new T20I jersey. The new outfit will be sported by both men's and women's cricket teams in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian men's cricket team will be donning this jersey in the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa in the run-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 in Australia.

The image was posted by the Indian Cricket Team's Twitter handle and captioned, "To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom."

The latest jersey has light blue and dark blue stripes on the front while the sleeves are dark blue in colour. It has title sponsors 'Byjus' printed in bold at the front while MPL Sports is also printed at the top on the right side. The BCCI logo along with the three stars which signify India's three World Cup title wins feature on the top left side.