The Lanka Premier League will boost economy and tourism, says Sri Lanka minister Harin Fernando
Originally planned for August 2022, the much-awaited
Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 commenced on 6 December 2022. The
league was postponed because of the economic and political turmoil in
the island nation. With the conditions in the country improving since
the economic and political crisis, the excitement and buzz this time
around Sri Lanka is entirely different, especially since this comes
after the country has undergone such a tough period and is putting
smiles on the faces of the fans coming in to see all the action on the
field.
Discussing the positive impact of LPL 2022, Anil Mohan, Chairman and
Managing Director of IPG Sports, the official promoter of LPL, said,
"We want maximum exposure for Sri Lanka, and maximum positive impact
for the economy, from LPL 2022. I am confident that the league will
also help in increasing tourism for Sri Lanka.
We look forward to a top-notch LPL tournament that will deliver all the excitement expected and enjoy wider participation from both local and foreign fans."
Sri Lanka's tourism minister Harin Fernando is optimistic that the
league will help in boosting the country's economy and will instill
confidence among others to come here and enjoy the natural beauty of
the island nation.
He said, "The appetite for cricket in Sri Lanka is huge and it shows
in the fact that we are being able to organize the third edition of
the tournament despite the pandemic last year. This nation has gone
through a lot of struggles this year as well, but cricket always
brings a smile to their faces and motivates them to fight against all
the odds."
"This is what unifies this country. We are happy that we have been
able to play a part in bringing joy to the lives of the people of Sri
Lanka. Besides this, the league will certainly help to unearth some of
the best cricketing talents in the country. I am certainly looking
forward to the tournament," he added.
Dasun Shanaka, captain of Dambulla Aura, said, "The LPL will bring
smiles to the people here. I know people have been through a tough time,
but I am 100% sure that the LPL will bring back smiles on their faces
because there is one thing that unifies everybody in this country, and
that is cricket. We want the fans to go back to their homes with a
smile on their face."
Lanka Premier League 2022, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic
tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games
and will see the participation of the topmost domestic and
international cricketers.