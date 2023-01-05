The real key is having your best players available to play in the World Cup for India, says Kumar Sangakkara

The ICC Cricket World Cup later this year will see teams across the globe fight for the coveted global prize.

It is set to take place in India, for the first time in twelve years since India hosted the 2011 ICC World Cup along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Team India have already started their preparations for the World Cup and have listed out a contingent of players who they believe would make the playing 15 for the tournament later this year.

Many experts believe that a wider pool of players should be in the reckoning for the World Cup while others agree that the team should be built around its core.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Road to World Cup Glory’, former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara spoke on how the Indian squad will have to be rotated around its core in order to effectively prepare for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year.

"I think T20 has impacted all formats including test cricket positively, but the real key is having your best players available to play for you in the World Cup," Sangakkara said.

India have a pool of talented players and Sangakkara says managing the workload of a player is going to be pivotal as one particular individual can't be expected to play in all formats of the game. He also thinks the Indian setup has a clear idea of their core contingents and should plan accordingly.

Advertisement

"Because if you take the Indian side, everyone knows what the core is, everyone knows who the most important players are and you have a strenuous season ahead. So, you got to be really smart about how you control the workload. And you have the IPL, you have all of the other cricket. But if it’s a one-day world cup year, that’s got to be the main focus," he added.

Sangakkara also believes the Indian players must play enough ODI cricket in the year with the World Cup in mind. He hopes the players know how to play the ODI game in this year. The former Sri Lanka captain thinks the main aim of any country's players will be to win the World Cup, and that should be their only focus.

India have primarily shortlisted 20 players for the ODI World Cup and will be rotating those players prior to the global competition. India captain Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian team at least till the World Cup, while Hardik Pandya is poised to get the full-time captaincy duties in T20 in the coming days.