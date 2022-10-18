The Roger Binny saga begins in BCCI

Bengaluru, October 18: 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny was elected unanimously as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 67-year-old, who has filed his nomination for the BCCI top post, has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's draft electoral rolls for the elections and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) instead of its secretary Santosh Menon.

Binny is the current president of KSCA.

The other BCCI office bearers, who were elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary).

Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman as Birjesh Patel will turn 70 next month.

At BCCI, Binny replaced former India captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end. Ganguly will now contest for the Cricket Association of Bengal top post.