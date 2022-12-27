The win was more like a relief: says Saba Karim reacting to Rahul Dravid reaction after India win

India rode their luck in a nerve-wracking victory over Bangladesh in the 2nd test at Mirpur.

Chasing a modest 145, the visitors were in deep trouble at 45 for 4 and their slump continued as they were staring a shock defeat at 74 for 7.

But it was Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin who stood tall and steered India into a crucial victory on the 4th day of the test.

Iyer scored 29 runs while Ashwin bludgeoned past the Bangladeshi bowlers to score 42. India coach Rahul Dravid was visibly ecstatic after the win as he hugged the star duo but his heart must have been pumping harder when the team was reeling with 7 wickets down.

And former selector Saba Karim says the India coach must be concerned about how the team crumbled against Bangladesh. He also pointed out the struggle to bat on the fourth day requires proper treatment ahead of more onerous opponents.