Three players who could leave Chelsea this summer
Bengaluru, June 22: This could be a very busy transfer window for Chelsea. There are plenty of areas for Thomas Tuchel to address and with new ownership in place, he is believed to be offered a handsome war chest as well. The Blues had a pretty up and down last season which was severely impacted by their off-the-pitch issues.
The British Government sanctioned the Blues' then-owner Roman Abramovich due to his close ties with the Russian president Vladimir Putin after he attacked Ukraine. The Blues' had a lot of difficulties to overcome due to the sanction imposed upon the club but with new ownership in place, they look more than ready to enter a new era.
In this article, we will take a look at three players who could leave Chelsea this summer. We will not mention Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen here as both of them become free agents at the end of June. Rudiger's imminent move to Real Madrid has already been announced by the Champions League winners whereas Christensen is believed to be close to signing for Barcelona. Here, we will take a look at three other stars who could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.
Cesar Azpilicueta was also due to become a free agent this summer but Chelsea triggered a one-year extension on his contract in west London thanks to an appearance-based clause. Hence, they have ensured that they will not lose their skipper on a free transfer but FC Barcelona continue to be linked with the Spanish international. A move to Camp Nou could very well be on the cards.
Azpilicueta's compatriot Marcos Alonso is also wanted by Barcelona as they look to add more depth at left-back. The Spaniard has contributed with some crucial goals for the club this season but has been exploited defensively on a number of occasions. The Blues might be open to selling the Spaniard but may want to add another left-back to their ranks before offloading Alonso.
Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku had a comeback season to forget at Stamford Bridge having been snapped up for close to £100 million last summer. A return to Inter Milan on loan is believed to be on the cards. If Chelsea were to make any big-money signing this summer, then offloading Lukaku could be key in doing so.