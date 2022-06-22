Bengaluru, June 22: This could be a very busy transfer window for Chelsea. There are plenty of areas for Thomas Tuchel to address and with new ownership in place, he is believed to be offered a handsome war chest as well. The Blues had a pretty up and down last season which was severely impacted by their off-the-pitch issues.

The British Government sanctioned the Blues' then-owner Roman Abramovich due to his close ties with the Russian president Vladimir Putin after he attacked Ukraine. The Blues' had a lot of difficulties to overcome due to the sanction imposed upon the club but with new ownership in place, they look more than ready to enter a new era.

In this article, we will take a look at three players who could leave Chelsea this summer. We will not mention Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen here as both of them become free agents at the end of June. Rudiger's imminent move to Real Madrid has already been announced by the Champions League winners whereas Christensen is believed to be close to signing for Barcelona. Here, we will take a look at three other stars who could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

