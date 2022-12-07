India lost a series against Bangladesh after seven years, here are the reasons why

1. Failing to consolidate on a superb start

India had Bangladesh at their firm grip. The hosts were rattling at 69 for 6 and it was looking the match is heading towards an early all-out for Bangladesh. But India couldn't capitalize on that fantastic start and gave runs too easily in the middle.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was fantastic again as he scored an unbeaten 100 this time. Along with Mahmudullah (77), the pair added 148 runs for the 7th wicket. India also leaked 54 runs in their last 4 overs, epitomising their lack of authority in the final overs.

2. A batting catastrophe

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan came into open the batting as Rohit Sharma injured his thumb and went for a scan in the middle of the match. But Kohli (5) and Dhawan (8) couldn't provide India the start they needed as both fell early. Even the middle order couldn't put up a show apart from Shreyas Iyer, who scored a valiant 82 runs and brought India back in the match with a decent partnership with Axar Patel.

3. A baffling strategy

India's thinkthank needs to sort things out soon. The strategy to go on with 4 pace bowlers at first, and then giving only 3 overs to Deepak Chahar was beyond the basic. Chahar's inclusion was not justified at all as had India gone with someone like a Rahul Tripathi or Rajat Patidar, they could have had more strength in their batting. Chahar could score 11 runs with the bat only, which piled more misery. Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman rattled India early, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got wickets in regular intervals to hurt India's momentum. Rohit Sharma's late valiant knock went in vain as India suffered consecutive losses against the Tigers.