Tim Southee Hat-Trick: Kiwi pacer bags his second T20I hattrick during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I


Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 20: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on (November 20) joined the elite as he became the second bowler after the legendary Lasith Malinga to take a second T20I hattirck.

Southee achieved the feat during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. The kiwi quick dismissed India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries of the final over.

The pacer conceded five runs in the over and ensured that in-form and dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten on 111, wasn't allowed to take strike and left the right-handed batter stranded at the non-striker's end in the ultimate over of the match.

This was Southee's second hat-trick in his T20I career after his first came more than a decade ago against Pakistan at the Eden Park in Auckland when he dismissed the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Umar Akmal in a bilateral series at home in 2010.

Southee's hat-trick was also the 41st time a player took the treble in the shortest format on international stage. This also was the fourth hat-trick by a New Zealander. Jacob Oram and Michael Bracewell are the two other Black Caps to take a T20I hat-trick.

Here is a look at the T20I hat-tricks list:

PlayerTeamVersusVenueDate
Tim SoutheeNew ZealandIndiaBay Oval, Mount Maunganui20 November 2022
Joshua LittleIrelandNew ZealandAdelaide Oval, Adelaide4 November 2022
Karthik MeiyappanUnited Arab EmiratesSri LankaKardinia Park, Geelong18 October 2022
Shahrukh QuddusKuwaitBahrainOman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat17 August 2022
Habib KhanEstoniaFranceKerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava30 July 2022
Sudesh WickramasekaraCzech RepublicEstoniaTikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa28 July 2022
Michael BracewellNew ZealandIrelandStormont, Belfast20 July 2022
Chamal SadunCyprusTurkeyTikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa16 July 2022
Logan van BeekNetherlandsHong KongQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo12 July 2022
Kamron SenamontreeThailandMaldivesUKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi8 July 2022
Syazrul IdrusMalaysiaThailandUKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi4 July 2022
Khalid AhmadiBelgiumMaltaRoyal Brussels Cricket Club, Waterloo12 June 2022
JJ SmitNamibiaUgandaUnited Ground, Windhoek10 April 2022
Karan KCNepalPapua New GuineaTribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur31 March 2022
Jason HolderWest IndiesEnglandKensington Oval, Bridgetown30 January 2022
Hernan FennellArgentinaPanamaSir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua10 November 2021
Kagiso RabadaSouth AfricaEnglandSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah6 November 2021
Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaSouth AfricaSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah30 October 2021
Peter AhoNigeriaSierra LeoneUniversity of Lagos Cricket Oval, Lagos24 October 2021
Dinesh NakraniUgandaSeychellesIPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali22 October 2021
Dylan BlignautGermanyItalyDesert Springs Cricket Ground, Almería21 October 2021
Curtis CampherIrelandNetherlandsSheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi18 October 2021
Kofi BagabenaGhanaSeychellesGahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali17 October 2021
Elijah OtienoKenyaUgandaEntebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe17 September 2021
Nathan EllisAustraliaBangladeshSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur6 August 2021
Sheraz SheikhBelgiumMaltaMarsa Sports Club, Marsa9 July 2021
Waseem AbbasMaltaBelgiumMarsa Sports Club, Marsa8 July 2021
Akila DananjayaSri LankaWest IndiesCoolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua3 March 2021
Ashton AgarAustraliaSouth AfricaWanderers Stadium, Johannesburg21 February 2020
Deepak ChaharIndiaBangladeshVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur10 November 2019
Norman VanuaPapua New GuineaBermudaICC Academy Ground, Dubai19 October 2019
Khawar AliOmanNetherlandsOman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat9 October 2019
Mohammad HasnainPakistanSri LankaGaddafi Stadium, Lahore5 October 2019
Lasith MalingaSri LankaNew ZealandPallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy6 September 2019
Rashid KhanAfghanistanIrelandRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun24 February 2019
Faheem AshrafPakistanSri LankaSheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi27 October 2017
Lasith MalingaSri LankaBangladeshR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo6 April 2017
Thisara PereraSri LankaIndiaJSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi12 February 2016
Tim SoutheeNew ZealandPakistanEden Park, Auckland26 December 2010
Jacob OramNew ZealandSri LankaR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo2 September 2009
Brett LeeAustraliaBangladeshNewlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town16 September 2007

Published On November 20, 2022

