Tim Southee Hat-Trick: Kiwi pacer bags his second T20I hattrick during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 20: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on (November 20) joined the elite as he became the second bowler after the legendary Lasith Malinga to take a second T20I hattirck.

Southee achieved the feat during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. The kiwi quick dismissed India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries of the final over.

The pacer conceded five runs in the over and ensured that in-form and dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten on 111, wasn't allowed to take strike and left the right-handed batter stranded at the non-striker's end in the ultimate over of the match.

This was Southee's second hat-trick in his T20I career after his first came more than a decade ago against Pakistan at the Eden Park in Auckland when he dismissed the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Umar Akmal in a bilateral series at home in 2010.

Southee's hat-trick was also the 41st time a player took the treble in the shortest format on international stage. This also was the fourth hat-trick by a New Zealander. Jacob Oram and Michael Bracewell are the two other Black Caps to take a T20I hat-trick.

Advertisement

Here is a look at the T20I hat-tricks list: