TNPL 2022, Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers: Panthers topple Kings -- Report, Scorecard, Man Of The Match

Dindigul, July 1: The Madurai Panthers moved to second spot in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) with an edgy two-wicket win over Kovai Kings at the NPR College Grounds here on Thursday night (June 30).

The defeat was second in as many matches for Kovai Kings and they were confined to the 6th spot with 0 points, same as Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.

Panthers now have 4 points and an all win record in two matches. But it was not so straightforward as the stats suggest.

KK vs MP: SCOREBOARD

Kovai Kings made 151 all out in 20 overs. Suresh Kumar (46 off 22 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) and U Mukilesh (50 off 38 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) were the main contributors to their total.

But what really hampered them was the regular loss of wickets and almost zero contribution from batters save these aforementioned two.

R Silambarasan was the main bowler for Panthers as he took 3 wickets while he was well supported by Sunny Sandhu and L Kiran Akash, who grabbed two wickets apiece.

Panthers made a heavy weather of the chase of 152 and lost wickets at regular intervals. KB Arun Karthik (38 off 33 balls, 6 fours) and J Koushik (27 off 21 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) played handy knocks.

But the real enforcer for Panthers was skipper N Sarangan Chathurved who made 75 off 45 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes.

His knock helped Panthers survive a late flurry of wickets which was triggered by Kovai captain M Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh more known for his big hitting prowess had disappointed in his turn to bat scoring just 5. But made up for that slip-up taking 4 wickets for just 14 runs in just 2.5 overs.

It nearly pushed Kovai over the line but Panthers managed to eke out a two-wicket win with a ball to spare and keep pace with table leaders Nellai Super Kings, who have 6 points.