TNPL 2022: Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator, Final -- Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel Info

Salem, July 26: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) has entered the most crucial phase with the playoffs starting from Tuesday (July 26) at Salem and then later getting shifted to Coimbatore for the finale.

The defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies have entered the TNPL 2022 Playoffs after finishing second behind Nellai Royal Kings.

The CSG have won the TNPL title three times in five seasons and as such they are most successful team in the league.

So, the Super Gillies will be eyeing their 4th title in six TNPL seasons but for that they will have to tame an in-form Kings, the table toppers with 12 points.

In the Eliminator, Kovai Kings will take on Madurai Panthers, a former TNPL champion, for a place in the Qualifier 2.

This can give us some exciting moments. Keep yourself abreast of the matches through this guide that offers date, time, venues, and telecast details.