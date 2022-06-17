The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, a T20 tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), will start with the league stage matches from June 23 and conclude with the final on July 31.

The sixth season of the league will see eight teams, including the reigning champions Chepauk Super Gillies, battling for the title with the matches being hosted across 4 venues in the state.

There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The matches start at 7:15 PM IST and on the double-header day the first match will start at 3:15 PM IST.

The league stage will see eight teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.

The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled start at Tirunelveli and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunalveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

Apart from the final, the Coimbatore venue will also play hosts to the Qualifier 2 after Salem hosts the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.

The tournament held since 2016 will see some Tamil Nadu IPL stars like T Natarajan, Sharukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and B Sai Sudarshan among others in action.

Here we take a look at the TNPL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information: