TNPL 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Teams, Dates, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, a T20 tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), will start with the league stage matches from June 23 and conclude with the final on July 31.
The sixth season of the league will see eight teams, including the reigning champions Chepauk Super Gillies, battling for the title with the matches being hosted across 4 venues in the state.
There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The matches start at 7:15 PM IST and on the double-header day the first match will start at 3:15 PM IST.
The league stage will see eight teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.
The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled start at Tirunelveli and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunalveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.
Apart from the final, the Coimbatore venue will also play hosts to the Qualifier 2 after Salem hosts the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.
The tournament held since 2016 will see some Tamil Nadu IPL stars like T Natarajan, Sharukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and B Sai Sudarshan among others in action.
Here we take a look at the TNPL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:
● Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
● NPR College Ground, Dindigul
● SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
● Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|June 23
|Thursday
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings
|7:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 24
|Friday
|Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|7:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 25
|Saturday
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|3:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 25
|Saturday
|Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings
|7:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 26
|Sunday
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
|7:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 27
|Monday
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|7:15 PM
|Tirunelveli
|June 30
|Thursday
|Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
|3:15 PM
|Dindigul
|June 30
|Thursday
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|7:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 4
|Monday
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons
|7:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 5
|Tuesday
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings
|7:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 6
|Wednesday
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans
|3:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 6
|Wednesday
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|7:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 7
|Thursday
|Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|7:15 PM
|Dindigul
|July 10
|Sunday
|Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|3:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 10
|Sunday
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 11
|Monday
|Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 12
|Tuesday
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 13
|Wednesday
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 15
|Friday
|Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 16
|Saturday
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|3:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 16
|Saturday
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 19
|Tuesday
|Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 20
|Wednesday
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 21
|Thursday
|Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 22
|Friday
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 23
|Saturday
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 24
|Sunday
|Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans
|3:15 PM
|Salem
|July 24
|Sunday
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|TNPL 2022 Playoffs
|July 26
|Tuesday
|Eliminator
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 27
|Wednesday
|Qualifier 1
|7:15 PM
|Salem
|July 29
|Friday
|Qualifier 2
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|July 31
|Sunday
|Finals
|7:15 PM
|Coimbatore
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dindigul Dragons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lyca Kovai Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Nellai Royal Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ruby Trichy Warriors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Salem Spartans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Siechem Madurai Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NR - No Result;NRR - Net Run Rate
Top four after the league stage is finished will qualify for the playoffs
Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will be shown live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil, while VOOTSelectwill also live stream all the matches for free.
Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Stahish, R Ajith Kumar, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi (captain), R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, D Rahul, Sandeep Warrier, R Nilesh, Subramanian, S Radhakrishnan
Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth (captain), C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, S Kishan Kumar, S Vigneshwaran
LYCA Kovai Kings: P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan (captain), Thangarasu Natarajan, S Ajith Ram, E Srinivasan, K Kiran Kasshyap, S Anandakumar, V Yudheeswaran
Siechem Madurai Panthers: R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturved (captain), P Praveen Kumar, B. Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, L Kiran Akash, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, K Rajkumar, P Sugendhiran, P K Saravanan, B Rocky
Salem Spartans: B Praanesh, S Abhishek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario (captain), M Ganesh Moorthi, KH Gopinath, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, G Kishoor, A Aarif, M Suganesh, Abhinav Vishnu, A V R Rathnam, R Karthikeyan, Karthikeyan R
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, M Mohammed (captain), Dinesh Karthik, N Mohammed Ashik, M Affan Khader, Adhithya Giridhar, L Sathiyannaarayan, T Natarajan, R I Raaj Kumar, S Ashwin Balaji, M Rooban Raj
Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith (captain), H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan, Arjun P Murthy, M Sarath Kumar, R Rohith Ram, A Sarathraj, T Veeramani, R Sri Neranjan, R Vivek, C Suresh
RUBY Trichy Warriors: Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah (captain), S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, B Rahul, Sunil Sam, M Mathivanan, R Karthik