TNPL 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Teams, Dates, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info


Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Trophy (Images: TNPL Twitter)

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, a T20 tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), will start with the league stage matches from June 23 and conclude with the final on July 31.

The sixth season of the league will see eight teams, including the reigning champions Chepauk Super Gillies, battling for the title with the matches being hosted across 4 venues in the state.

There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The matches start at 7:15 PM IST and on the double-header day the first match will start at 3:15 PM IST.

The league stage will see eight teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.

The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled start at Tirunelveli and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunalveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

Apart from the final, the Coimbatore venue will also play hosts to the Qualifier 2 after Salem hosts the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.

The tournament held since 2016 will see some Tamil Nadu IPL stars like T Natarajan, Sharukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and B Sai Sudarshan among others in action.

Here we take a look at the TNPL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

TNPL 2022 Venues

● Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

● NPR College Ground, Dindigul

● SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

● Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

TNPL 2022 Schedule
DateDayMatchTime in ISTVenueResult
June 23ThursdayChepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings7:15 PMTirunelveli
June 24FridayDindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors7:15 PMTirunelveli
June 25SaturdaySiechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies3:15 PMTirunelveli
June 25SaturdaySalem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings7:15 PMTirunelveli
June 26SundayLYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons7:15 PMTirunelveli
June 27MondayRuby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans7:15 PMTirunelveli
June 30ThursdayNellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons3:15 PMDindigul
June 30ThursdaySiechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings7:15 PMDindigul
July 4MondayIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons7:15 PMDindigul
July 5TuesdaySiechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings7:15 PMDindigul
July 6WednesdayLYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans3:15 PMDindigul
July 6WednesdayRuby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies7:15 PMDindigul
July 7ThursdayDindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers7:15 PMDindigul
July 10SundayNellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans3:15 PMCoimbatore
July 10SundayRuby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 11MondaySalem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 12TuesdayChepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 13WednesdayIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 15FridayNellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 16SaturdayLYCA Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans3:15 PMCoimbatore
July 16SaturdayChepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons7:15 PMCoimbatore
July 19TuesdaySalem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies7:15 PMSalem
July 20WednesdayIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers7:15 PMSalem
July 21ThursdaySalem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors7:15 PMSalem
July 22FridayChepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans7:15 PMSalem
July 23SaturdayLYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings7:15 PMSalem
July 24SundayDindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans3:15 PMSalem
July 24SundaySiechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors7:15 PMSalem
TNPL 2022 Playoffs
July 26TuesdayEliminator7:15 PMSalem
July 27WednesdayQualifier 17:15 PMSalem
July 29FridayQualifier 27:15 PMCoimbatore
July 31SundayFinals7:15 PMCoimbatore
TNPL 2022 Points Table (Image Courtesy: TNPL Twitter)
PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTiedNRPointsNRR
1Chepauk Super Gillies000000
2Dindigul Dragons000000
3IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans000000
4Lyca Kovai Kings000000
5Nellai Royal Kings000000
6Ruby Trichy Warriors000000
7Salem Spartans000000
8Siechem Madurai Panthers000000

NR - No Result;NRR - Net Run Rate

Top four after the league stage is finished will qualify for the playoffs

TNPL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will be shown live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil, while VOOTSelectwill also live stream all the matches for free.

TNPL 2022 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Stahish, R Ajith Kumar, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi (captain), R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, D Rahul, Sandeep Warrier, R Nilesh, Subramanian, S Radhakrishnan

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth (captain), C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, S Kishan Kumar, S Vigneshwaran

LYCA Kovai Kings: P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan (captain), Thangarasu Natarajan, S Ajith Ram, E Srinivasan, K Kiran Kasshyap, S Anandakumar, V Yudheeswaran

Siechem Madurai Panthers: R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturved (captain), P Praveen Kumar, B. Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, L Kiran Akash, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, K Rajkumar, P Sugendhiran, P K Saravanan, B Rocky

Salem Spartans: B Praanesh, S Abhishek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario (captain), M Ganesh Moorthi, KH Gopinath, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, G Kishoor, A Aarif, M Suganesh, Abhinav Vishnu, A V R Rathnam, R Karthikeyan, Karthikeyan R

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, M Mohammed (captain), Dinesh Karthik, N Mohammed Ashik, M Affan Khader, Adhithya Giridhar, L Sathiyannaarayan, T Natarajan, R I Raaj Kumar, S Ashwin Balaji, M Rooban Raj

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith (captain), H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan, Arjun P Murthy, M Sarath Kumar, R Rohith Ram, A Sarathraj, T Veeramani, R Sri Neranjan, R Vivek, C Suresh

RUBY Trichy Warriors: Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah (captain), S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, B Rahul, Sunil Sam, M Mathivanan, R Karthik

Published On June 17, 2022

