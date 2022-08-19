UAE T20 League Desert Vipers Full Squad: Sam Billings, Wanindu Hasaranga roped in by Glazers Family owned side

Abu Dhabi, Aug 19: The Glazers Family, which owns Premier League giants Manchester United, have announced the Desert Vipers squad for the inaugural edition of UAE's International T20 League.

England batter Alex Hales, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, all-rounder Sam Curran, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett have been included in the squad. West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have also been roped in by the franchise. Billings - who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's IPL - is the team's star pick.

Former Australia cricketer and IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has been appointed as the director of cricket. While former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster will be the head coach of the franchise.

"I'm honoured to lead the cricket operations of Desert Vipers in what promises to be an entertaining and high-quality tournament. We have assembled an excellent mix of youth and experience in a highly skilled squad and I warmly welcome our players from all over the world in what is truly an international event," Tom Moody said in a press release.

