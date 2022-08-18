UAE T20 League Dubai Capitals Squad: Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka among players roped in by franchise

West Indies batter Rovman Powell and Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka were among the players roped in by the GMR group-owned Dubai Capitals for the inaugural edition of UAE International League T20.

Apart from Powell and Shanaka, West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka duo - pacer Dushmantha Chameera and batter Bhanuka Rajapakha were also signed by the Dubai Capitals side.

GMR group, who also own Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, had earlier this year announced their entry into the UAE International League T20 with the acquisition of Team Dubai, which is now launched as Dubai Capitals.

As for the squad, the Dubai Capitals have managed to rope in Powell, who also plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Some of the other international stars except for Shanaka and Raza, also come into the league with Indian Premier League experience.

Chameera represented Lucknow Super Giants, Allen was part of the Mumbai Indians squad and Rajapaksa played for Punjab Kings in the 2022 edition of IPL. Mujeeb, however, was unsold during the auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Here is a look at the Dubai Capitals squad:

Player Specialization Country Rovman Powell Batter West Indies Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wicketkeeper/Batter Sri Lanka Sikandar Raza All-rounder Zimbabwe Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sri Lanka Fabian Allen All-rounder West Indies Mujeeb Ur Rahman Spinner Afghanistan Dushmantha Chameera Pacer Sri Lanka

Making its debut in January 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Apart from GMR group, the franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, Lancer Capital and Adani Sportsline.

The Reliance Industries-owned MI Emirates, Knight Riders group-owned Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have also announced their squads.

Emirates Cricket Board in June confirmed that the inaugural ILT20 will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023. The tournament is set to provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket in developing their local talent.