Umpire Aleem Dar throws sweater in frustration after stray throw from Mohammed Wasim Jr hits his leg

Karachi, Jan 12: The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday (January 11) saw a bizarre incident on the field at the Karachi Stadium.

A stray throw from Pakistan fielder Mohammad Wasim Jr. mistakenly hit the umpire, Aleem Dar. Wasim Jr collected the ball from the deep and threw it towards the pitch.

Aleem Dar gets angry

Dar - who wasn't tracing the ball and was busy looking towards the batters - was unaware of the throw and was alerted by the fielders but by the time he reacted the ball hit his leg.

The pain even forced him to throw the bowler's sweater in frustration. Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah quickly ran towards the umpire and gave a massage on his foot. The physios were also out to give medical aid to the umpire, following which the play resumed.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Coming to the game, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 79 runs and levelled the series 1-1. Having posted 261 in 49.5 overs, New Zealand restricted the hosts to 182 in 43 overs to win the match.

Riding on a century from Devon Conway and 83 from skipper Kane Williamson, the Blackcaps reached a competitive total. Left-handed Conway - who scored a golden duck in the first ODI - responded strongly with the bat in the second game and notched up a sensational ton.

Along with captain Williamson, the southpaw shared a stand of 181 runs for the second wicket. New Zealand were aiming for a total in excess of 300 batting first, but Mohammad Nawaj (4/42) and Naseem Shah (3/58) helped their team script a comeback and restricted the visitors to 261.

Pakistan had a terrible start in the run chase as they were four down inside 100. Captain Babar Azam played a valiant knock of 79 off 114 balls. The right-handed batter was the lone warrior in the run chase as he kept running out of partners in the tricky run chase.

New Zealand bowlers put up a brilliant show in the second innings and registered a famous win in Karachi.

Reacting over his team's loss in the game, Babar said, "We didn't start well with the ball but came back nicely. Also, we lost a couple of wickets early with the bat and hence we were behind in the game. The plan between myself and Rizwan was to take the game deep but losing wickets puts pressure on you. The wicket had turn and bounce, it was difficult to take on the spinners and (Agha) Salman did well to play his shots. The ball was coming on differently compared to the first match but credit to the New Zealand spinners as they bowled well. The pitch generally plays better in the second innings here but today was a one-off."