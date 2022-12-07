Umran Malik to Kuldeep Sen - India Cricket Players Who Made International Debut In 2022

India cricket team has had a packed schedule in 2022 with Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the many bilateral series, forcing the use of different squads for different tournaments and formats.

In total India has used over 40 players across formats in this calendar with injuries, fitness and workload management in mind, and they have surprisingly named seven different captains in the period.

While Rohit Sharma was named the full time captain across formats, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and most recently Hardik Pandya have all donned the captains hat in one or more matches.

2022 saw one veteran in Dinesh Karthik make his comeback to the national side, while the year also saw six cricketer make their international bow on the back of their performance in the Indian Premier League as well as the domestic circuit.

Here we take a look at India cricket players who made international debut in 2022: