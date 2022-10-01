Unmukt Chand suffers eye injury in USA while playing minor league cricket

New Delhi, October 1: Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket in the United States.

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket to be able to play in the US, shared on social media an image of his swollen eye.

“It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents,” tweeted Chand who led India to the U-19 World Cup title back in 2012.

“Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It's a thin line," wrote the Delhi-born player.

Chand had become the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League of Australia for Melbourne Renegades but could not represent the country in international cricket at senior level.