Unsold Player in IPL 2023: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2023


Kochi, December 23: England's Joe Root, Bangaldesh's Shakib Al Hasan and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw were some of the players that remained unsold during the IPL 2023 Mini Auction, held in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

A total of 405 players have registered their names for the auction and a maximum of 87 players among them will be bought during the bidding process.

After the first few set of players went under the hammer, the likes of Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane were sold for their base price, while Sunrisers Hyderabad splashed the cash on Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL history

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who came into the auction as the player in demand, was bought after a big bidding war by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 18.50 Crore, the highest in the 2023 Auction.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes also fetched big bucks, but three international stars did not have any takers in the first two sets.

Root and Rossouw went unsold in the first set, while Shakib and his compatriot Litton Das remained unsold in the second and third set of players.

In the later sets, the likes of Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman also had no takers, but the unsold players may return later in the accelerated process. The uncapped players also did not find much luck as over 15 players went unsold.

Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2023 Auction:

PlayerCountryRoleU/C/ABase Price
Joe RootEnglandBatterCappedRs 1 Crore
Rilee RossouwSouth AfricaBatterCappedRs 2 Crore
Shakib Al HasanBangladeshAll-rounderCappedRs 1.50 Crore
Litton DasBangladeshWicketkeeperCappedRs 50 Lakhs
Kusal MendisSri LankaWicketkeeperCappedRs 50 Lakhs
Tom BantonEnglandWicketkeeperCappedRs 2 Crore
Chris JordanEnglandBowlerCappedRs 2 Crore
Adam MilneNew ZealandBowlerCappedRs 2 Crore
Akeal HoseinWest IndiesBowlerCappedRs 1 Crore
Adam ZampaAustraliaBowlerCappedRs 1.50 Crore
Tabraiz ShamsiSouth AfricaBowlerCappedRs 1 Crore
Mujeeb RahmanAfghanistanBowlerCappedRs 1 Crore
S MidhunIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Shreyas GopalIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Murugan AshwinIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Izharulhuq NaveedAfghanistanBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Chintal GandhiIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Lance MorrisAustraliaBowlerUncappedRs 30 Lakhs
Mujtaba YousufIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
K.M. AsifIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 30 Lakhs
Mohammed AzharuddeenIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Dinesh BanaIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Sumit KumarIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Abhimanyu EaswaranIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Corbin BoschSouth AfricaAll-rounderUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Saurabh KumarIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Priyam GargIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Himmat SinghIndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Rohan KunnummalIndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Shubham KhajuriaIndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Chethan L.R.IndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Anmolpreet SinghIndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs

Published On December 23, 2022

