Venkatesh Prasad terms ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for Australia Tests as abuse of domestic cricket

Bengaluru, January 18: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad questions the BCCI and national selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test series against Australia, terming it "unfair" and "an abuse of domestic cricket".

The 25-year-old Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai, has been a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket for the past two seasons, amassing 1910 runs in 12 matches at an incredible average of 136.42.

On Tuesday (January 17), he scored another century against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy Group B match, making it the batter's 13th first-class ton and third in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.

The latest century was yet another reminder to the national selectors that he has the class to be a part of the India Test squad. And like many, Prasad too felt Sarfaraz deserved a chance.

"Not having him (Sarfaraz) in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter," tweeted Prasad.

The former India bowling coach also took a jibe at some India cricketers, saying there are many in the squad who weigh more than Sarfaraz, who is on the heavier side.

Advertisement

"And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," added Prasad.

Another former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh too felt not picking Sarfaraz for the Test squad is a mistake.

"Sarfaraz Khan reminding all of us yet again that it was a mistake not to pick him for the test side," tweeted Ganesh.

After scoring the century on Tuesday (January 17), Sarfaraz made a strong gesture by taking off his helmet, doing the thigh-five celebration, and gesturing towards his teammates on the boundary line.

India and Australia will play four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, beginning February 9 at Nagpur. The selection committee has already announced the squad for the first two Tests.