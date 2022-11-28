Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits seven sixes in an over, scores double hundred

Seven Sixes in an Over:

Gaikwad also created history after hitting seven sixes in the 49th over and which took his score beyond 200. He hit 6,6,6,6,6,6,6 to UP bowler Shiva Singh. The left-arm spinner was put under the sword as Gaikwad smashed seven maximums, one of which came in a free hit as well. 43 runs were scored in that over, which is a record in cricket history.

Advertisement

He also became the first player in the history of the game to hit seven sixes in an over. Previously, six sixes have been hit by Ravi Shashtri, Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs, Kieron Pollard and others.