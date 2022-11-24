Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Full Knockout fixtures list, Date and top performers

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 has now entered its business period. The knock-out fixtures are set to e played from 26th November and this year, all the knockout matches will be played in Ahmedabad, with the final set to take place on 2nd December.

38 teams started the journey from the group stage and now only 11 teams have advanced to the knockout phase. Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Saurashtra have made it directly to the quarterfinals of the tournament, while six other teams will be playing the Preliminary quarter-final and the winners will advance to the last eight.

Karnataka and Assam finished with 24 points in the Elite Group B, but the Eastern state won their match against Karnataka, and by that virtue, they advanced to the quarter-finals directly.

Preliminary Quarter-final Schedule:

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala - 26th November

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai - 26th November

Karnataka vs Jharkhand - 26th November

Quarter-Finals Schedule:

Punjab vs TBA

Maharashtra vs TBA

Assam vs TBA

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

(All the quarter-finals matches will be played on 28th November)

The Semifinals are set to be played on 30th November, with the Final being played a couple of days later on the 2nd of December.

