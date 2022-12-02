Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match in Final, Man of the Series, Stats

Player of the Match in Final

Sheldon Jackson (Saurashtra): 133 runs, 136 balls, 12x4s, 5x6s, SR: 97.79 |I'm grateful that I came back to form at the right time. Credit to the entire team and management for backing me, because I was failing in all tournaments and didn't actually deserve to get a chance today. So credit to those who backed me. Yes, experience counts, but what's the point if you aren't scoring runs. The plan was not to lose wickets upfront.

Winning Captain:

Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra captain: Unbelievable feeling. Yet to sink in that we are the champions. When you get one (domestic) title, it feels good but to do it a second time shows that you are a champion side. I've been looking to set the tone but it's not about one guy at all. We need people to step up at different times and that's what we have got. We have match-winners and credit goes to all of them. Special mention to Sheldon for the way he batted today. Wasn't in form but the way he batted today shows that he belongs to this level and also the highest level. Chirag Jani has been excellent and if there is one player in the side who deserves to play at the highest level, it's him. There is a great camaraderie in our team and that's really good for us. Credit to Rutu for the way he batted and the way their team played. Winning a domestic trophy is never easy, I know it after being here for a decade. So a lot of credit to the entire team and support staff.

Player of the Tournament

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Games: 5, Runs: 660, Average: 220): I think it was important for me to get back well from injury. Had to lead from the front, being a senior player and being an experienced player. Had to deliver on the big stage. I'm just trying to enjoy the game and stay in the present. Looking to give good starts and then convert them into big hundreds. Just trying to become as consistent as possible. The kind of bowling they had, and the lines/lengths they bowled, it was challenging and I was enjoying it. Had to make sure that I'm staying calm. There was a lot of difference in the pitch during the second innings. If we got the same conditions, things could have been different. After 25 overs of our innings, the pitch eased out but we were always behind the game due to that start. We could have got to 300 or 320-330 if the surface was better from the start.

Losing Captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra captain: Obviously, the toss played a huge factor as we were always behind in the game. It was a 70-30 advantage with the toss but credit to the Saurashtra bowlers, they bowled really well. Still, 248 in the first innings was a good total. You can lose wickets upfront sometimes on these pitches but I'm proud of my team for today and all through the tournament. We have a young team, many players are playing their first final and hopefully, they will all learn from this.

Stats:

Batting Stats:

Ruturaj Gaikwad in the last 10 Vijay Hazare innings: 136 (112), 154* (143), 124 (129), 21 (18), 168 (132), 124* (123), 40 (42), 220* (149), 168 (126), 108 (131).

Ruturaj Gaikwad in last 10 innings: 1,263 runs at an average of 180.42 with 8 centuries.

Most Runs: N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu): 830 runs, 8 innings

Most Centuries: N Jagadeesan: 5 Centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 4 Centuries in 5 games

Highest Score: N Jagadeesan - 277 off 141 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh

Most Fours: N Jagadeesan - 73 in 8 innings

Most Sixes: Ruturaj Gaikwad - 34 in 5 innings

Best Batting Average: Ruturaj Gaikwad - 220.00

Most Nineties: Mandeep Singh (Punjab) - 2

Bowling Stats

Most Wickets: Vasuki Koushik (Karnataka) - 18 wickets in 9 matches

Best Bowling Average: Vasuki Koushik (Karnataka) - 11.72

Best Bowling: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Saurashtra) - 7/10 vs Manipur

Most Five-Wicket Hauls: Rahul Shukla (Jharkhand) & Akash Singh (Nagaland) - 2

Best Bowling Economy: Vasuki Koushik (Karnataka) - 2.71

Best Bowling Strike Rate: Kuldeep Sen (Madhya Pradesh) - 15.12