Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Quarterfinals full list, venue, stream details, players to watch

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has entered its business end. The knockout fixtures are being played in Ahmedabad and the final eight teams will be vying for the glory this week.

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have entered the Quarterfinals after their Preliminary Quarterfinals victory yesterday.

Karnataka won over Jharkhand by 5 wickets as Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose starred for them with the bat. UP dominated over Mumbai and Shivam Mavi was their star with the ball, picking up 4 wickets. Jammu and Kashmir also prevailed over Kerala by 7 wickets.

Quarterfinals:

1st QF: Punjab vs Karnataka - Nov 28, Narendra Modi Stadium

2nd QF: Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh - Nov 28, Narendra Modi B Stadium

3rd QF: Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir - Nov 28, Gujarat College Ground

4th QF: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - Nov 28, GS Patel Stadium Nadiad

Players to Watch:

N. Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu): Narayan Jagadeesan has scored the most runs in the tournament so far. He has amassed 822 runs in 7 matches which includes a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Rahul Tripathi (Maharashtra): Rahul Tripathi has 512 runs in just 6 matches with an average of 128. He will be important for Maharashtra in their clash against Uttar Pradesh.

Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra): Jaydev Unadkat will be hoping to continue his wicket-taking form against TN in the quarterfinal. He has a total of 13 wickets this season with an average under 15.

Vasuki Koushik (Karnataka): It's been a breakthrough season for Karnataka's 30-year-old medium-pacer Vasuki Koushik. He has 16 wickets to his name and has bowled with the best economy in the tournament (2.57).

Streaming and TV Details:

The matches can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 am IST by Indian viewers. Selective matches will be telecast live on Star Sports network.