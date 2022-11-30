Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Saurashtra, Maharashtra book finals berth, Gaikwad shines again

Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be squaring off against each other in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The western India outfits won their respective semifinals on Wednesday and will be playing for the glory in the 50 overs domestic tournament.

As it Happened:

Karnataka vs Saurashtra (SF1) Karnataka were put into bat by Saurashtra. Ravikumar Samarth was the lone warrior for the Southern state with 88 runs as they were bundled out for 171 runs. Saurashtra skipper Jaidev Unadkat picked up 4 wickets. In reply, Saurashtra were two down without a run, but Jay Gohil and Samarth Vyas put on 75 runs in the 3rd wicket to escape any further slip. In the end, Gohil scored 61 runs to see his team through as Saurashtra won the match by 5 wickets. Jaidev Unadkat was adjudged man of the match.

Karnataka were put into bat by Saurashtra. Ravikumar Samarth was the lone warrior for the Southern state with 88 runs as they were bundled out for 171 runs. Saurashtra skipper Jaidev Unadkat picked up 4 wickets. In reply, Saurashtra were two down without a run, but Jay Gohil and Samarth Vyas put on 75 runs in the 3rd wicket to escape any further slip. In the end, Gohil scored 61 runs to see his team through as Saurashtra won the match by 5 wickets. Jaidev Unadkat was adjudged man of the match. Maharashtra vs Assam (SF2) After being put into bat by Assam, Maharashtra lost early wicket on Rahul Tripathi. But Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his merry way with another fantastic ton. The opener scored 168 runs in just 126 balls (18 4s, 6 sixes). Ankit Bawne also played extremely well for his 110 as Maharashtra amassed 350 runs in their 50 overs. Assam fought hard as Rishav Das (53), Sibsankar Roy (78) and Swarupam Purkayastha (95) took them close to the target, but they fell short of 12 runs in the end. Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged man of the match.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final:

Advertisement

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra

Date: December 2

Time: 9.00 AM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Broadcast and Streaming:

Indian viewers will be able to watch the match live on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live-streamed through the Disney+ Hotstar app.