Vijay Mallya meets Chris Gayle, terms Universe Boss as best acquisition of a player ever for RCB

Bengaluru, June 22: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer and West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle recently paid a visit to fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya.

Mallya - who is the former owner of the IPL franchise RCB - on Wednesday (June 22) took to his Twitter handle to share an image with the Universe Boss and called the explosive batter the best acquisition ever.

Mallya - who is on the run from India and living in the United Kingdom - captioned the image, "Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever."

The tweet from Mallya has gone viral. Liquor baron Mallya bought the Bangalore-based IPL franchise in 2008 and the team was named Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gayle was first bought by RCB in 2011 and the southpaw didn't look back from then on and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest IPL batters of all time. The swashbuckler from Jamaica still owns several milestones and records which he created while playing for the RCB in the lucrative cash-rich.

Playing for RCB between 2011 and 2017, Gayle amassed 3420 runs in 91 games at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 154.40, including 21 fifties and 5 centuries. Gayle also owns the record for posting the highest score in the IPL, 175* which he scored against Pune Warriors India (now defunct) in 2013. It remains the highest individual T20 score by a player to date.

Later in 2018, Gayle was bought by Kings XI Punjab and the southpaw slammed a ton for the KL Rahul-led side. Gayle didn't participate in the IPL 2022.