Virat Kohli 100th T20I: Heres 10 Special Records And Trivia of King Kohli

Dubai, August 28: Virat Kohli will appear in his 100th T20I match when he takes to the field against Pakistan in the an Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28).

Kohli will also become the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all formats of the cricket at international level.

Can he make the occasion a memorable one with a fine knock against Pakistan in the biggest stage in T20I cricket.

Here are some important milestones from Kohli’s T20I career for India.

1. Debut: vs Zimbabwe in 2010

2. Debut score: 26 off 21 balls

3. Career: M: 99, R: 3308, Avg: 50.12, SR: 137.66

4. Kohli is the third-highest run scorer in T20I cricket, behind Rohit Sharma (3,487) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,497).

5. Kohli has second most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, with 30. Rohit Sharma holds the record with 31 fifty-plus scores, including 4 centuries.

6. Kohli is the fourth-fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket (27 innings) and the second fastest to reach 2,000 runs (56 innings) and 2,500 runs (68 innings).