Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in Rishikesh: Watch

Virat Kohli has been spending some much-needed time with his family amid the New Zealand T20I series.

With a long schedule ahead this year, the talismanic batter is enjoying his holidays with his wife Anushka Sharma.

And the player was spotted in Rishikesh recently. Kohli is on tour and he was seen in the holy city on Monday, at Dayanand Giri's Ashram.

Dayanand Giri is a religious personnel and also the Guru of India's prime minister Narendra Modi. And Kohli was snapped there along with his wife Anushka, to seek the blessings.

Kohli has found his batting touch yet again after a disappointing last year with the bat. The player scored some heavy runs against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series and will be looking to continue his batting form in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

India have won both ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The men in blue are currently playing in the T20I format against New Zealand and will be hoping to clinch that series in the final encounter.

Kohli was spotted with fans in Vrindavan recently as well. Several other Indian players have also taken their fair share of trips to the temples in the recent past, with Suryakumar Yadav going to Mahakaeshwar Temple, while almost the entire team visited Padmanabhavaswamy Temple in Trivandrum.

Kohli also posted a photo of himself on Monday night. The Indian batter will be hoping to come on top against the Aussies in the upcoming Test series. With the World Test Championship final on sight, Rohit Sharma and his men have to eye a series win.