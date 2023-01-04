Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play pivotal part for India in 2023 World Cup, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also believes that players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play a pivotal part in India's campaign. The pair haven't had the best of times in the recent past and will be keen to turn things around. And the former player thinks both Kohli's and Sharma's ability to dominate spin bowling can have a telling factor.

"So, for me, I think identifying players and at the same time getting the right mix is very important. I feel people like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and all those guys who can anchor their innings, who probably can play spin really well will play a massive role in the upcoming World Cup," Gambhir continued.

There have been many questions about the workload of the players. Several Indian players have suffered injuries or carried niggles in the past year or so. BCCI undertook the decision of managing the workload of the players and announced IPL franchises will be collaborating with them to monitor the stress level of the players.

And Gambhir believes this is the right direction and players must play more 50 over cricket, and if that warrants a break from IPL, must do so.

"If the franchisee has to suffer they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stake holder, not the IPL. IPL is just the by-product. So, if India goes out and wins the World Cup, that is the bigger ovation, that is the bigger ring.

For example, if an important player does miss the IPL games so be it, because IPL happens every year and the World Cup happens only once in four years. So, for me I think winning the World Cup is far more important than winning the IPL,” the two-time IPL champion with Kolkata Knight Riders concluded.

Gambhir was a key part of the India squads that won the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 WC. He scored the highest runs for India in both the finals as India beat Pakistan (2007 T20 WC) and Sri Lanka (2011 WC) in those finals under the captaincy of then-captain MS Dhoni.