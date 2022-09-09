Virat Kohli: Anushka is a special person as she saw the raw side of me in tough times

Dubai, September 9: Virat Kohli broke the jinx, and scored a hundred for the first time after December 2019 in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan on Thursday night (September 8).

His wait had extended to more than 1000 days for a three-figure knock. So, it was understandable that Kohli felt a tad emotional about it all.

Kohli thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for being there for him in tough days.

“I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months.

She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person.

“It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough.

“I can't really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that's why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about,” said Kohli during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli also mentioned the backing he received from the India dressing room and thanked them for allowing him to bat freely.

“The team environment have had great communication with me, kept me relaxed and kept my perspective right. When I came back there was not much information coming my way, they just said bat and it was matter of getting into the space of enjoyment,” he said.