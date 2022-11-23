Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma buy a farmhouse in Alibaug worth Rs 13 crore; rent a sea-facing flat in Mumbai

Sea-Facing apartment in Juhu

As per a report published in the Indian Express, Kohli and Anushka - who are known as Virushka among fans - have taken a sea-facing apartment on rent.The apartment - which is present on the fourth floor - has a floor area of 1,650 square feet of the High Tide building.

As per reports, the talismanic India batter has paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh at the time of registration. The registration of the apartment was done on October 17.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a descendant of the royal family of Vadodara, is the owner of the apartment. He's a former first-class cricketer-turned-administrator and received a large portion of his family's fortune in a 2013 settlement.

A luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug

As per the report, the power couple purchased their own farmhouse in Alibaug of Maharashtra's Raigad district in September this year.

The property is set on 8 acres of land near Zirad village and the 4BHK villas arepriced between Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 13 crore.

As per a Money Control report, the seller of the farmhouse was a real estate developer named Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. An amount of Rs 19.24 crore was reportedly paid for the property and the registration was done on September 1.

As per an ETPanache Digital report, the former India captain collaborated with Avas Living Creative Director Sussanne Khan and international architecture firm SAOTA. 'We initiated the conversation with him (Kohli) last year and started ideating (his villa),' Aditya Kilachand, CEO and founder of Avas Wellness, was quoted by ETPanache Digital as saying.

Photo Courtesy: Campaign_India Twitter

Advertisement

Amenities and features

The property is a luxurious 4BHK villa, located in Alibaug's Awas village which is just 10 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty. The villa has four bedrooms, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, a private pool, lots of outdoor open space and staff quarters.

The fully-furnished villa - which Kohli and Anushka own - comes with wellness technology which will let him monitor the wellness parameters like air and water quality, temperature control and other such features.

Photos Courtesy: mumbailive.com

Exclusive facilities

The property also provides exclusive access to the Avas Wellness Center and Spa for all members of the resident families. It also consists of a generator set for seamless power backup. Residents also get exclusive access to the wellness centre.

Operated by Ariaya Hotels & Resorts, hotelier Amruda Nair's latest venture, the property has spa professional treatment rooms, a fully-serviced pool, restaurants and other amenities. The property management service takes care of the villa's daily upkeep as well.

Photos Courtesy: mumbailive.com