Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma buy a farmhouse in Alibaug worth Rs 13 crore; rent a sea-facing flat in Mumbai
Mumbai, Nov 23: Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have reportedly purchased a plush farmhouse worth Rs 13 crore in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The power couple has rented an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Kohli - who is on a break from national duty after Team India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia - has rented out the apartment which is owned by a former cricketer. The right-handed batter was the leading run-scorer in the showpiece event Down Under and played some memorable knocks as the Men In Blue made it to the semi-final before bowing out of the tournament. Kohli scored 296 runs in 6 games in the tournament.
The prolific run-getter in the T20 World Cup, Kohli now has 1141 runs in the tournament, the most by any player. In the tournament, the 34-year-old also became the first batter in T20I history to complete 4000-plus runs.
After garnering attention with his imperious batting performances in the T20 World Cup 2022, the modern-day batting great is now hogging the limelight for buying and renting properties in Maharashtra. The Delhi cricketer - who owns quite a few properties in the Delhi-NCR - is also buying in Mumbai and the adjoining areas.
As per a report published in the Indian Express, Kohli and Anushka - who are known as Virushka among fans - have taken a sea-facing apartment on rent.The apartment - which is present on the fourth floor - has a floor area of 1,650 square feet of the High Tide building.
As per reports, the talismanic India batter has paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh at the time of registration. The registration of the apartment was done on October 17.
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a descendant of the royal family of Vadodara, is the owner of the apartment. He's a former first-class cricketer-turned-administrator and received a large portion of his family's fortune in a 2013 settlement.
As per the report, the power couple purchased their own farmhouse in Alibaug of Maharashtra's Raigad district in September this year.
The property is set on 8 acres of land near Zirad village and the 4BHK villas arepriced between Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 13 crore.
As per a Money Control report, the seller of the farmhouse was a real estate developer named Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. An amount of Rs 19.24 crore was reportedly paid for the property and the registration was done on September 1.
As per an ETPanache Digital report, the former India captain collaborated with Avas Living Creative Director Sussanne Khan and international architecture firm SAOTA. 'We initiated the conversation with him (Kohli) last year and started ideating (his villa),' Aditya Kilachand, CEO and founder of Avas Wellness, was quoted by ETPanache Digital as saying.
Photo Courtesy: Campaign_India Twitter
The property is a luxurious 4BHK villa, located in Alibaug's Awas village which is just 10 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty. The villa has four bedrooms, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, a private pool, lots of outdoor open space and staff quarters.
The fully-furnished villa - which Kohli and Anushka own - comes with wellness technology which will let him monitor the wellness parameters like air and water quality, temperature control and other such features.
Photos Courtesy: mumbailive.com
The property also provides exclusive access to the Avas Wellness Center and Spa for all members of the resident families. It also consists of a generator set for seamless power backup. Residents also get exclusive access to the wellness centre.
Operated by Ariaya Hotels & Resorts, hotelier Amruda Nair's latest venture, the property has spa professional treatment rooms, a fully-serviced pool, restaurants and other amenities. The property management service takes care of the villa's daily upkeep as well.
Photos Courtesy: mumbailive.com