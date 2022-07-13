Virat Kohli Injury Scare Deepens; Senior Batter May Miss 2nd ODI Against England At Lords

London, July 12: India senior batter Virat Kohli, who had to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 11) due to a groin injury, is likely to sit out from the second ODI as well on Thursday (July 14).

As per ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling the option because Kohli is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI at the Lord’s.

During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

Coming to the match, a blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs.

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one. Chasing 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward.

The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs.