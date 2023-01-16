Virat Kohli introduces unsung heroes of Indian cricket and credits them for his success

Virat Kohli finally found his old touch in 2023. The Indian batter is producing centuries yet again with his bat.

Kohli scored a fantastic hundred against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15) at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.

It was the 46th ODI century for the former Indian captain, and his third in the last four ODI innings. The batter finished the series with the most runs and was awarded the Player of the Series.

Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Interview:

And after the match, Kohli was talking along with Shubman Gill for the BCCI media, and talked about some unsung heroes who also play a part in the success of the players.

During the post-match chat, Kohli and Shubman Gill introduced team India's throwdown specialists, who help the cricketers prepare before the matches.