Virat Kohli is close to his absolute best now, says childhood coach

Sydney, October 27: Virat Kohli hammered his second successive fifty of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday (October 27).

The fifty, an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls, helped score a healthy total against the Dutchmen, and along with it the knock also validated Kohli’s growing touch with the bat.

Kohli’s rejuvenation had started from the Asia Cup 2022 where he scored heavily including a hundred against Afghanistan. Now, it has been viewed as a second wind for the champion batter, and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma echoed the sentiment.

“Even when he was not making big runs in the last couple of years, I have told that it is completely naive to write off Kohli. He has seen far tougher times in his life and career and I was certain that he will bounce back sooner than later,” said Sharma.

“Of course, a T20 World Cup is much bigger than Asia Cup as top teams from all over the world will assemble. So, it was important that Kohli make a good start and he did it. In a way it was good that he going up against Pakistan in the first match as Pakistan brings out the best in him often.

Kohli might have come to the World Cup with a lot of confidence after that Asia Cup, and now that fifty against Pakistan was all he needed the adrenaline going.

“Now, that he has a second fifty I can say that Kohli is coming back to his best and hopefully he continue in the same vein in the tournament as India need him a lot,” added Sharma.

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav added 95 runs for a blistering 3rd wicket stand that force drove India to 179 for 2, a total that was good enough for the Men in Blue to romp home in style.