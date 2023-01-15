Virat Kohli registers another unique record for India after century against Sri Lanka, surpasses Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has started to produce hundreds of his conveyor belts again for India.

The star batter was immense in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday (January 15), scoring his 46th ODI hundred in fantastic fashion.

He made a mockery of the Lankan bowling after coming into bat, showed his authority and scored a flawless hundred. Kohli was on top with his willow, the way he took on both pacers and spinners is quite unmatched as the crowd got a taste of the Virat Kohli that was missing for some time.

Three ODI centuries away from Tendulkar:

And with the hundred, Virat Kohli has gone a step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries. This was his third ODI hundred in last 4 innings, as the prized asset of Indian cricket is truly making a statement, which can only be bad news for the oppositions.