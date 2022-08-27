Virat Kohli reveals mental struggles ahead of Asia Cup 2022: I was faking intensity

Dubai, August 27: The prolonged lean patch did take a toll on the “mental health” of Virat Kohli as the former India captain admitted to not having touched the bat during the month-long break prior to Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli has been out without an international hundred for nearly three years but his poor run of form did affect him as he revealed that at times he was “faking intensity” in trying to show that he is an epitome of mental strength.

“I am not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down,” the former India skipper told Star Sports in an episode of 'Virat: Heart to Heart’.

Following the tour, Kohli took a break, skipping two white-ball series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

“I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back.”

Mental health issues are a reality and just like Ben Stokes said in his docu-series, Kohli also spoke about need to not keep the feelings bottled up.

“This is a very normal thing to feel, but we don't speak because we are hesitant. We don't want to be looked at as mentally weak. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak,” he said.

Kohli’s last international century came during the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

His highest score in his last five matches, including two ODIs, two T20Is and a Test, has been 20 in India's loss to England in the rescheduled fifth Test.

Kohli, who has relinquished his captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore, also had a quiet IPL-15, scoring 341 runs from 16 matches at an average of 22.73.