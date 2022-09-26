Virat Kohli slams his 8th T20I Half Century against Australia, other milestones he achieved

Hyderabad, Sep 26: Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his sublime form with the bat as he slammed yet another match-winning fifty in the third and deciding third Twenty20 International against Australia here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (September 25).

Kohli - who has been in good nick lately - scored 37-ball 63 and propelled the Men In Blue to claim an emphatic six-wicket win in a thrilling run chase. Kohli - who walked in the middle at number three in the run chase of 187 - after Indians lost opener KL Rahul early.

The right-handed batter went on slamming his T20I career's 33rd half-century and played some vintage Kohli shots in the run chase. With his sublime knock, the 33-year-old batter put the cricketing world in awe with the wide range of shots against old foes Australia. His entertaining knock was studded with three fours and four sixes against the Australians in the series decider.

With his half-century in the series-decider in Hyderabad, Kohli slammed his eighth fifty against the Aussies in the shortest format of the game. He has always enjoyed batting against the Men in Yellow and tonight was no different. Kohli now owns the record for slamming most fifty-plus totals. Kohli has 33 fifties and 1 hundred in his illustrious T20I career.

Kohli also surpassed current India head coach Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-scorer for the country in international cricket. Kohli's tally for India stands at 24,078 runs which is 14 runs more than Dravid's tally. Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar sits on top of the table with 34,375 runs for India in international cricket.

However, Kohli is still behind Dravid when it comes to runs scored in international cricket. Dravid - who has also played for Asia and ICC teams - has amassed 24,208 runs in 509 matches. Kohli, on the other hand, hasn't represented Asia or ICC teams.