Virat Kohli scores 50th List-A century: Check Out the Top Ten Centurions

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of most List-A centuries. The Indian legend has 60 List-A centuries to his name in his illustrious career. He also is the only player to have 100 international centuries.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became only the second player to reach 50 List-A centuries. He got his 50th hundred against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Trivandrum, which also is his 46th ODI hundred.

Advertisement

3. Graham Gooch

Former England player Graham Gooch is the 3rd on the list. He scored 44 List-A centuries in his career. 8 of his 44 hundreds came in the ODI format. The player scored 4290 runs in his career for England in 125 ODIs for England.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

4. Graeme Hick

Another former England player Graeme Hick occupies the 4th place in the list. Known as a stylish player in his days, Hick has scored 40 List-A centuries in his career. The 56-year-old has 3846 ODI runs to his name with 5 ODI hundreds.

(Image Courtesy: ICC)

5. Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has scored 39 List-A centuries in his career. The elegant left-handed player was a stalwart in his playing days and scored 25 ODI hundreds. He also has 14234 ODI runs to his name at an average of 42.

6. Ricky Ponting

Australian legend Ricky Ponting scored 34 List-A tons in his career. The vibrant batter captained the Aussies to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He scored 13000+ runs in ODIs with 30 ODI hundreds to his name.

(Image Courtesy: ICC)

7. Gordon Greenidge

Gordon Greenidge is one of the legends of the game. The skilful West Indies player was a fearsome batter in his days and was a prolific scorer across all formats. He has 33 List-A hundreds to his name and 11 out of them came in the ODIs. He also has average of 45 in ODI format.

(Image Courtesy: ICC)

8. Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma has 32 List-A centuries to his name. The destructive batter has been a heavy scorer for India in the ODI format and will be aiming to enhance his numbers in the coming days. He is also the only player in history to score 3 ODI double-hundreds. His 264 against Sri Lanka is also the highest individual ODI score for a player.

9. Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly scored 31 List-A centuries in his career. The left-handed player scored 22 out of those hundreds in the ODIs. His 183 in the 1999 World Cup is the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup match.

Sourav served as the BCCI president in the past and currently working as the director of cricket for IPL team Delhi Capitals.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

10. Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka's destructive opener Santah Jayasuriya also has 31 List-A centuries to his name. He played 445 ODIs in his career and scored 13430 runs, with 28 ODI centuries to his name.

The Sri Lanka legend also has 323 ODI wickets to his name.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)