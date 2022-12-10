Virat Kohli scores consecutive centuries with a six, creates new record

Virat Kohli's barren century drought has finally ended. The Indian batter scored a fantabulous hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI and ended the wait of more than three years to get to the triple figures. His last century came against West Indies in 2019.

India needed a positive performance in the final match after losing the series. After Shikhar Dhawan's early departure, Kohli came and built a partnership with Ishan Kishan, who got out after scoring a double hundred. Together, the pair put up 290 runs and India are on course to build a monumental total for Bangladesh to chase. Kohli's hundred had 11 fours and 2 sixes as the batter departed on 113.

Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting:

Kohli, with the hundred, has also surpassed former Australia batter Ricky Ponting in terms of the most number of career centuries. The former India skipper has now gone up to 2nd in the list with 72 tons, one more than Ponting. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries) is ahead of him now.

Kohli has hit 27 test centuries in 102 matches along with 44 ODI hundreds now in his 265th match. He also has a T20 hundred to his name. Ponting, on the other hand, scored 41 test tons and 30 ODI tons in his illustrious career.

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar finished his ODI career with 49 centuries and Kohli is now just five centuries behind the India legend.

Virat Kohli scored his hundred with a six:

Virat Kohli got to his 72nd hundred with a six. He flicked the ball towards fine leg in the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, as the ball flew over the boundaries, he reached his elusive hundred after more than three years. The smile on his face depicted everything, it was more than just a relief.

And Kohli scored his 71st century with a six as well! It happened in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. That day in September, Kohli ended his three-year drought to score his first international T20 hundred, against the Afghans. And the King reached his milestone with a six in the bowling of Fareed Ahmad. That time, it was a short ball which was despatched over the fence with a ferocious pull shot.