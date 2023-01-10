Virat Kohli scores 73rd career century against Sri Lanka, Twitter Reacts!

Virat Kohli started off 2023 in an eminent fashion as the India batter racked up his 73rd career century against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10).

Virat came to bat after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a flying start, and he continued to maul the Sri Lanka bowling attack.

Kohli scored 113 runs off just 87 balls, which consisted of 12 fours and a six.

The former India skipper had a torrid period last year with the willow. He struggled to make an impact in Test cricket, with the T20Is being the most productive format for him. He showed glimpses of his form in the final ODI against Bangladesh in December, by scoring an ODI hundred after more than three years.

And the 34-year-old has made the perfect start to 2023. He was seen in the old fashion at the Barsapara Stadium, dominating bowlers, dissecting fielders around the ground and scoring runs across the stadium.

He was asked about his inning by the commentators after the hundred, and here is what Kohli replied-

Twitter also erupted after seeing India's favourite son back in full throttle. Here is how Twitteratti reacted-

Irfan Pathan reminded the fans that Kohli scored a hundred in the previous ODI that he played as well.

Advertisement

Ravi Ashwin predicted and wanted the fans to guess if Kohli might go on and get his 45th ODI ton, and Kohli proved him right.

This fan recorded the celebration of Kohli after the Indian player got to his hundred.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer posted a picture of Kohli playing and gave a fitting caption to it.

Virat Kohli is now second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI centuries. Kohli has 45 ODI centuries to his name, just 4 behind Tendulkar, while playing 195 innings less than the former India batter.

The official Twitter handle of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders also posted a collage of Kohli.