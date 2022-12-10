Virat Kohli tops unique list after fantastic hundred against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli amassed an excellent 113 against Bangladesh on Saturday to get to his 44th ODI century, the first one in more than three years since a century against West Indies in August 2019.

It was an outstanding knock that was constructed with 11 fours and 2 sixes. Virat Kohli's ripest years came in 2017 and 2018, when he scored 6 ODI centuries in each calendar year. The player also scored 5 centuries in 2019, but since then, he hadn't had any prior to Saturday.

Kohli, with the century, now tops in the innings/100 list among the top centurions of the game. This was Kohli's 72nd international hundred, and only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him in terms of centuries as the master blaster ended his career with 100 international centuries to his name.

But among the top five centurions of world cricket, Virat Kohli has taken the least number of innings to score a hundred. The Delhi-born batter has scored an international hundred in every 7.44 innings, which is better than any of his counterparts. The great Sachin Tendulkar comes second in the list with a century in every 7.82 innings.

Virat Kohli: The most prolific centurion -

Here is the list of innings/100 of the top eight centurions of world cricket.

