Virat Kohli watches last sunrise of 2022 with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika in UAE

Dubai, Dec 31: On the last day of the year 2022, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma witnessed the last sunrise together.

Virushka - as the couple is commonly called by their fans - started the last day of the year by staring at the mesmerising view of the skyline as they stood on the terrace of what looks like a hotel.

Virushka starts the day on positive note

They could be seen enjoying the beautiful mist of the early winter morning on Saturday (December 31) with skyscrapers in the distant background. Kohli also could be seen holding his daughter Vamika in his hand.

The former India captain took to his Instagram handle and shared the painting-like image. Kohli added the caption with a heart emoji, "To the last sunrise of 2022."

The image went viral immediately on social media and fans started reacting to the lovely image. Fans even commended the couple for believing in kick-starting the day early. A fan of Virat wrote, "Pyaare log." Another Kohli fan wrote, "Morning dose for #Viratians."

While there were also those who asked the cricketer to pray for Rishabh Pant who survived a near-fatal car accident on December 30. Kohli had joined his fellow teammates on Twitter and prayed for Pant's safety.

