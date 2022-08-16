India vs Zimbabwe: Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in ODI squad

New Delhi, August 16: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed gets his maiden Team India call up after off-spinner Washington Sundar was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe due to a shoulder injury.

Sundar's return to international cricket was further delayed after the all-rounder injured his left shoulder during a 50-over game for his county side Lancashire.

BCCI on Tuesday (August 16) released a statement confirming earlier reports of the Tamil Nadu spinner being ruled out of the 3-match ODI series, scheduled to start from Thursday (August 18).

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," read the BCCI statement.

"Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour."

Earlier on Monday (August 15), there were reports that the all-rounder was injured and set to miss the ODI series in Zimbabwe.

"Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It has been a rough last 12 months for the talented spin bowling all rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one series after another due to various types of injuries as well as Covid 19 related issue.

"You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn't going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week," another official privy to the development said.

Washington's saga of never ending injuries started back in July, 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against Indian team in a warm-up game.

He played for county side so that India could test all its players before start of the series. That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid19.

In February-March, he missed the twin white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of hamstring injury. During IPL in April-May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After an extensive rehabilitation, the BCCI played a role in getting him a county deal with Lancashire and he also had a five wicket haul in a days' game for the 'Roses'. The 22 year old has so far played 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is.

Replacing Sundar in the squad is Bengal spinner Shabaz, who has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons of IPL.

India's squad for 3 ODIs vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.