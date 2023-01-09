Ben Cutting takes an amazing catch for Sydeny Thunders in the Big Bash League, Watch Here

Fielding and Catching levels of modern-day cricket have taken humongous strides forward in the last decade or so.

We get treated by some great batting and bowling, and some edge-of-the-seat fielding also amazes the viewers quite often.

And the latest player to add to the list is Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, who recently toke a stunner for Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League.

Ben Cutting Catch:

Ben Cutting completed his wonder catch for Sydney Thunders against their city rivals Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

In the bowling of Brendan Doggett, James Vince gave himself a charge and a thick outside edge sliced the ball to the third-man region. Cutting came across and flew acrobatically to hold onto the ball, and then stayed inside the ropes to complete it. He timed his jump to perfection and managed to stay inside the fence. It was truly a stunner and that was the perfect start for the Thunders who were defending 133 runs.

Despite Cutting taking the catch and Sydney Thunders' good start, it was the Sixers who won the match comfortably by 7 wickets, with 22 balls to spare.

Cutting, who is known for his fielding prowess, has represented Australia in the limited-overs format. He has played 4 ODIs and 7 T20Is for the Aussies.

The 35-year-old has also plied his trade in the IPL. He has been part of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, playing 21 matches in the IPL and scoring 238 runs at a strike rate of 169.