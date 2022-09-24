WATCH: Harmanpreet in tears as Jhulan Goswami receives guard of honour from England and India in farewell game

London, Sept. 24: The curtains are set to drop on Jhulan Goswami's career and playing in her last international match, the Indian seamer received a guard of honour during India's third and final ODI against England at the iconic Lord's on Saturday (Sept. 24).

Goswami's illustrious career over two-decades comes to an end on Saturday. On what is an emotional day for Indian cricket, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in a touching gesture let Goswami call the toss in her farewell game at the Lord's.

The Indian skipper took Goswami for the toss as the pair joined England skipper Ami Jones. During the team huddle before the game, the Indian skipper was in tears as the side bids farewell to one of the most legendary player to have graced the game.

Goswami brings the curtains down on a glorious career which sees her walk away as the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket. Coming into the bat at number nine, the 39-year-old received a guard of honour from the opposition team.

Walking onto the field in the 40th over of the match, Jhulan saw the English cricketers line up on two sides at the iconic Lord's to pay their tribute to one of the greatest to play the sport. Touched by their heartwarming gesture, Jhulan raised her right hand in gratitude to accept the honour by English players, who were seen clapping.

There were loud cheers and claps from the spectators as well for the player, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express'. England Cricket also had a message for Jhulan and called her an inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

Hailing the Indian cricketer, England Cricket wrote on Twitter, "For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you're an inspiration."

Having already pocketed the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0, India want to give Jhulan a win to finish her remarkable career. But the Indian side was bowled out for 169 in 45.4 overs.

In reply, England lost four quick wickets within the first twelve overs. Goswami accounted for one wicket as she went about her business in her final game. After England's guard of honour, the Indian team too welcomed the legendary cricketer onto the field for one last time with a guard of honour as they looked to hand Goswami a winning finish.