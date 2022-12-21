Watch: Ishan Kishan refuses to sign autograph above MS Dhonis signature

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has refused to give an autograph above his idol MS Dhoni's signature.

A video clip has gone viral that shows the southpaw not interested to give an autograph to a fan on the latter's phone's back cover, where an MS Dhoni autograph is already present.

It happened after Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala where the fan approached Ishan for his autograph, but the player politely denied to sign there and asked the fan to give him another object for his signature.

"Mahi bhai ka hai signature aur uske upar bol rahe hain mera karne...mereko thoda ho nahi raha hai, (This is Mahi bhai's signature and you are telling me to sign above it, I can't do that)," Kishan said.

The video continues as the player said he hasn't reached the level to sign his autograph over MS Dhoni's name, and told the fan he will sign below Dhoni's signature, on that mobile cover.

It has made a lot of traffic on social media and the netizens have appreciated Kishan's gesture and respect for the Indian stalwart.

Kishan recently became the 4th Indian player to score an ODI double hundred. He scored a fantastic 210 against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the series, which also happens to be his maiden international century.

Kishan has been in and out of the Indian team in recent months. His focus will be to perform well in the Ranji Trophy and stake a claim for the India jersey in all formats of the game. His outing so far in the Ranji Trophy has been decent, as the swashbuckler scored an eye-catching 132 off 195 balls (9 fours, 8 sixes) in their first Ranji match of the season against Kerala. Unfortunately, Kishan's heroics couldn't save Jharkhand as they lost by 85 runs against the Southern state.