Watch: Nepal keeper freshens MS Dhoni memory with two sublime run outs in T20 match

MS Dhoni is not just a great captain, but one of the stalwarts behind the stumps. The former India captain has had countless iconic moments while keeping the wickets.

One of the trademark Dhoni moves was his no-look throws towards the stumps after grabbing the ball. Those moves have inflicted many run-outs during his career, as Dhoni has smashed the stumps while his eyes were in the other direction.

And recently, a Nepalese player has done the same in a local T20 match. He completed a couple of run-outs within a span of three balls, and both the wickets came courtesy of some top-notch wicketkeeping.

Arjun Saud, the wicketkeeper of Biratnagar Super Kings in the Nepal T20 league, did the same against Janakpur Royals. He ran out Sandeep Jora as he struck the ball to the timber while flying in the air.

Then he repeated another stunt a couple of balls later. This time he plucked the ball from the deep fielder and then crashed the stumps without even looking at them. Rajesh Pulami, another unfortunate batter then bit the dust as he was at the receiving end of the sheer brilliance. Arjun's efforts went in vain though as Biratnagar lost the match by 5 runs.

The video of the youngster has gone viral and it was quite a sublime piece of custodial effort by the Nepalese player. With the emergence of many Nepalese players in the international arena, Saud is touted to have a bright future ahead behind the stupms.

Nepal T20 League:

Nepal T20 League is a six-team T20 competition that started on December 24. The six teams are- Janakpur Royals, Biratnagar Super Kings, Far West United, Kathmandu Knights, Lumbini All Stars and Pokhara Avengers.

Lumbini All Stars are currently leading the table with 8 points after four wins in four games.

Many international players have taken part in the Nepal T20 league as Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza (Biratnagar Super Kings), former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand, and former Sri Lanka player Upul Tharanga (Pokhara Avengers) are among the notable names.