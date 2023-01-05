Watch: Virat Kohli captured with fans in Vrindavan

Former India captain Virat Kohli was captured with some fans in Vrindavan recently.

Virat was seen in a picture with a few people in a place which is claimed to be the sacred place for Hindu pilgrims, Vrindavan.

The player was supposedly on a pilgrimage trip to Vrindavan, Mathura in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

In the picture, the Indian player can be seen with some people in a morning picture, and those fans are apparently personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The talismanic India batter had a tumultuous year in 2022, especially in the Test matches. Kohli struggled in the red ball format, but excelled in the T20s. He also scored an ODI century for the first time in more than three years. The player also scored his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

Kohli was rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka but he is expected to return in the ODI series against the Lankans.