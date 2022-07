WBBL 2022-23: Full Schedule, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel Of Womens Big Bash League

Melbourne, July 7: The Cricket Australia on Thursday (July 7) has announced the scheduled for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022-23) and it will be held across the venues in Australia in front of the crowd.

The last two editions were conducted in a restricted manner because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the WBBL 8 will now be staged full scale.

The WBBL 2022-23 will start on October 13 with a match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at Great Barrier Reef Arena, and the final is scheduled on November 20. The tickets sale for WBBL 2022-23 will start on August 18.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “Today we have unveiled a WBBL 8 schedule that rewards our fans for three years of loyalty and passion.

“There is so much to be celebrated about the WBBL, which is the world’s best cricket competition for women. That celebration will once again be truly national, as we visit 14 venues across the country.

“We thank our fans for their commitment to the WBBL, which has enjoyed record TV viewership at a time when attending in person has been challenging, and look forward to seeing our venues full of kids, families and colour again this summer.”

So, here the full schedule of WBBL 2022-23, IST Time, Live Telecast and Live Streaming details.