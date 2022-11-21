WBBL 2022 FINALS: Teams in Eliminator, Challenger, Final; Schedule, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

How Teams qualified

The Strikers earned the right to host The Challenger in Adelaide after finishing on the second position, confirming their spot with victory over Sydney Thunder on November 20 evening.

The Eliminator between the Heat and Hurricaneswill also be held at Karen Rolton Ovaldue to the one-day turnaround between matches.

The Heat finished third on the table after they were forced to split points with the Stars on Sunday afternoon when an electrical storm forced their clash in country Victoria to be abandoned.

The Hurricanes had a chance to claim the second spot, but had to settle for fourth after their eight-wicket defeat to the Sixers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers were the unlucky side to miss the top four; they entered Sunday needing to defeat Melbourne Renegades to keep their season alive but came out on the wrong side of a rain-reduced affair at Moe's Ted Summerton Reserve.

Reserve Days:

Rain has washed out five matches this season so far, and there is a reserve day in place for The Final, with the match able to be played on November 27.

There are no reserve days for Eliminator and Challenger games and in case of a washout, the teams which ranked higher in the points table in the league stage will progress to the next stage.

Sixers gunning for third title

The last time the WBBL final was played in Sydney was in WBBL Season 6 when Sydney Thunder upset highly favoured Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval.

The last time the Sixers hosted a final was in WBBL Season 4, when a sell-out crowd at Drummoyne Oval watched Brisbane Heat claim their first title thanks to an epic knock from Beth Mooney.

The Sixers, who have enjoyed a dramatic change in fortunes after finishing at the bottom of the table last season, are gunning for a third title, having gone back-to-back in WBBL Seasons 2 and 3.

WBBL Finals Schedule

The Eliminator:

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes | Karen Rolton Oval | November 23, 1:40 PM IST

The Challenger:

Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Karen Rolton Oval | November 24, 1:40 PM IST

The Final:

Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 11:50 AM IST